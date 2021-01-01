The Charlie - S - MEDIUM FLOW - Also in: 2XL - MEDIUM FLOW, 4XL - MEDIUM FLOW, XS - EXTRA-HEAVY FLOW, 2XL - EXTRA-HEAVY FLOW, XL - MEDIUM FLOW, 3XL - EXTRA-HEAVY FLOW, XS - MEDIUM FLOW, 3XL - MEDIUM FLOW

The Charlie is a period-proof boxer brief designed especially for trans and non-binary mentruators. We want everyone to feel comfortable when they bleed, so we took the classic masculine boxer and REVOLutionized it! Medium Protection: Great on its own for medium to light days or mid to end of cycle. Can also be used as back up for other menstrual products on heavy days for added protection. Extra-Heavy Protection: Available in Extra-Heavy protection, the four way bamboo fleece pad holds up to 100ml of liquid so you can feel confident and protected. Both Medium and Extra-Heavy options have a leak-proof layer which runs front to back all the way to the waistband on both sides, making both options good for sleeping. Note: Each pair of Revol underwear is hand-made in Vancouver BC.