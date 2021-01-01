The Original MakeUp Eraser Chill Blue 9.5in Makeup Eraser

Erase ALL Makeup with JUST Water using the #1 sustainable makeup remover in the world! Including waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, and more! The Original MakeUp Eraser is a premium, patented, polyester cloth made up of millions of tiny hair-like fibers that work together to create a "suction" for all dirt, makeup, and oil in your pores. Double-sided to erase makeup with the short fiber side and exfoliate the skin with the long fiber side (side with tag). Reusable, machine washable, and lasts 3 to 5 years. 1 MakeUp Eraser is equal to 3,600 makeup wipes! No added chemicals, less waste, ultra-soft, dermatologist approved, and great for sensitive skin. Free of alcohol, oils, astringents, parabens, fragrances, and sulfates. The Chill Blue 9.5in MakeUp Eraser measures approximately 9.5in x 6in. #nomorewipes