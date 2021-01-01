M.M.LaFleur The Cobble Hill 4.0 Skirt-Origami Suiting

Machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant, and breathable, this pencil skirt folds up into a compact shape that fits into the included drawstring bag-and looks polished even after hours on the road. Angled darts and a subtle yoke in the back allow it to sit smoothly above your hips. This skirt can be easily folded into a compact shape that fits into our small packable bag (sold separately). Model is 5'11" and wearing a size 4, which falls approximately 25 1/2" from center-front waistband to hem. Machine wash cold. No bleach. Hang dry. Low iron if needed. Dry cleanable.