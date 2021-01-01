Boyish The Cody Short in Blue. - size 28 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30) Boyish The Cody Short in Blue. - size 28 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30) 60% cotton 40% tencel lyocell. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Intentionally destroyed. Raw cut hem. Non-stretch denim. Shorts measure approx 12 in length. Made in Turkey. BYIR-WF3. 105080. Boyish Jeans is a sustainable, carbon-neutral women's brand that utilizes ethical and sustainable practices when developing and manufacturing its products. All clothing is produced in a zero-waste and circular process with sustainable fabrics through an environmentally-friendly and cruelty-free process.