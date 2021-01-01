M.M.LaFleur The Collins Blazer-Tuxedo

In pursuit of a cool, sculptural suit? Pair the Collins blazer with the Abbott trouser for a look that's polished from head to toe. Made from our tuxedo fabric, a luxurious wool blend from Italy, the Collins borrows from the traditional blazer but has unique details, too. A hidden placket conceals the three center buttons to create a clean, flat closure. Square pockets sit slightly away from the body to minimize the waist and give gorgeous shape to the hips. Model is 5'11" and wearing a size 4, which falls approximately 27" from shoulder to hem. Dry clean only. Low iron if needed.