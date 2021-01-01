The Color of Wisconsin Tote Bag

Find your favorite state with this series of United States flag apparel from the upcoming coloring book series - “Let’s Color America” - by Studio Moonfall Artwork by author/illustrator Donovan Scherer - Find more fun art in his all-ages illustrated adventures in horror, fantasy, and science fiction 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.