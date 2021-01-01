The Complete Diabetes Cookbook: The Healthy Way to Eat the Foods You Love America's Test Kitchen Editor

2019 IACP Award Winner in the Health & Special Diet Category2019 James Beard Award FinalistTake control of managing diabetes with a one-stop cookbook of 400-plus creative diabetes-friendly recipes. Meticulously tested recipes deliver exceptional flavor and maximum nutrition and provide a healthy way to cook and eat that truly benefits everyone but especially those battling diabetes. Complete nutritional information is provided with every recipe for easy reference.Diabetes is a health crisis. America's Test Kitchen's urgent mission is to provide a path to healthier eating for anyone cooking for diabetes and encourage home cooks to get into the kitchen with a complete collection of great-tasting recipes. Vetted by a dietician and a doctor, all of the more than 400 inspired recipes maximize healthy ingredients and flavor while adhering to specific nutritional guidelines. Enjoy every meal with fresh and creative recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including options for entertaining, snacks, and occasional sweet treats.