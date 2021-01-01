The Complete Guide to Feed your Brain at 50 and Over!: Keto Diet for Women Over 50 and Mind Diet Plan and Cookbook Maya Bryce Author

Are you tired of diet fads that do not work for you and leave you feeling frustrated and dissatisfied?Do you want to commit to a diet that can help you lose weight and keep it off?Well, now you can with the combination of Keto and Mind Diets!These diets focuse on reducing the amount of carbohydrates that you eat, while increasing your fat intake, and can help you improve current health conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart and brain diseases, decrease your appetite and lose weight, all while eating healthy, delicious meals.These Keto and Mind diets are the perfect choice for women who are 50 and older who are looking to improve their health and lifestyle choices. As you get older, your body goes through changes; for example, your metabolism starts to slow down and you go through menopause.The Keto Diet helps you to ensure you are including the specific nutrients in your diet that your body needs as it goes through these changes, while removing and avoiding the ones that you do not need that can become detrimental to your health.The Mind Diet helps you to maintanin your brain younger, avoiding neurodegenerative delays.This type of diet combines the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet to create a dietary pattern that focuses specifically on brain health.If you would like to try these diets and improve your brain's capacities, then you should read this Complete Guide!