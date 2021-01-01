the Complete Pegan Diet Cookbook: 600 Delicious Fast and Easy Pegan Diet Recipes Combining the Best of Paleo and Vegan Diet for Lifelong Health. Cynth

Combining the Best of Paleo and Vegan Diet for Lifelong Health-600 handpicked Pegan diet recipes to reclaim your health in a nutritionally confusing world. What the heck should I eat?In this book, we explore to Combine the best aspects of the paleo diet (good fats, limited refined carbs, limited sugar) with the vegan diet (lots and lots of fresh, healthy veggie, Pegan diet is not only good for your brain and your body, but also good for the planet.the Complete Pegan Diet Cookbook features: Pegan diet crash course, you will learn everything you need to know about the pegan diet, including how to combine paleo and vegan recipes to ensure that you're getting all of the nutrients you need. 600 pegan diet recipes for all meals and cravings throughout the day from a filling cherry vanilla breakfast smoothie to a satisfying Mediterranean salad or a savory vegetable roast to a sweet chocolate hazelnut spread. 28-day meal plan with daily motivational quotes and tips to help you stick through and reap the most benefits out of Pegan diet Easy to find ingredients- all the ingredients used in the recipes are right at hands rather than fancy exotic ones that you will never use again. Affordable ingredients-cook delicious meals on a budgetShort prep and cook time-most can be made in 30 minutes or lessEasy and Straightforward steps-take out of guesswork and cook with no fussthe Complete Pegan Diet Cookbook offers a balanced and easy-to-follow approach to eating that will help you get, and stay, fit, healthy, focused, and happy-for life.Grab a copy and start living your most healthy and sustainable lifestyle!!