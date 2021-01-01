The Complete Pegan Diet for Beginners: A 14-Day Weight Loss Meal Plan with 50 Easy Recipes Amelia Levin Author

Going Peganit’s good for you and good for the planet.Do you love healthy dishes that feature organic whole foods? Looking to drop pounds and feel better while still loving mealtime? Then The Complete Pegan Diet for Beginners is the perfect introduction to a new way of eating.Ditch the refined and processed ingredients and reawaken your taste buds to the vibrant flavors of fresh foods that will satisfy your hunger and leave you feeling more energized. This total guide to Pegan dining makes it easy with a collection of great-tasting recipes, plus a handy meal plan to make sure you’re starting out on the right path.The Complete Pegan Diet for Beginners includes:Pegan diet 101Get the lowdown on this delicious diet focused around plant-based mealswith a side of sustainably sourced eggs, fish, or meat.Starting made simpleA 14-day Pegan diet jumpstart plan lets you dive right into a healthier lifestyle that will curb your cravings, regulate your appetite, and help you start losing weight.50 tasty recipesDiscover dishes for every meal, including naturally sweet desserts and snacks to satisfy late afternoon hunger pangs.Eating for a better you and a better worldThe Complete Pegan Diet for Beginners shows you how.