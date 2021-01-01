The Complete Slow Cooker Diet Cookbook: Tasty and Affordable Slow Cooker Recipes to Start Your Day with the Right Foot Andrew Hill Author

Picture yourself coming home after a hectic, stressful day, and just as you open your door, you smell the inviting and invigorating aroma of wholesome homemade meal…just as though Grandma had sneaked into your home to surprise you with one of her famous recipes. Within minutes, dinner is served, and the whole family can enjoy a satisfying and nutritious meal together. Yes, the slow cooker can be your magic genie or the shoemaker's elves, doing the work for you while you sleep or while you have other things to do. You throw in all your ingredients, let it slow cook for a few hours, and come back for a ready-to-eat meal. You save time, energy, money, and most of all, serve healthy and delicious food to your family.There are delicious, quick and easy slow cooker recipes in this cookbook, each with easy to find ingredients, step-by-step instructions, and nutritional facts. Here's a list of some of the recipes you will find in this book: Simple MeatballsEggplant SpreadSausage AppetizerSpinach and Bacon DipParmesan Stuffed MushroomsOnion Chickpeas DipSpinach and Mozzarella FrittataAll recipes come with a detailed list of ingredients, number of servings, easy to follow step-by-step instructions, and nutritional information per serving.Let's start cooking! Scroll back up and order your copy today!