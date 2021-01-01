Solidify Kevyn Aucoin Beauty as the destination for complexion with the exclusive PRO artist contour palette. The Contour Book Volume III offers the best in sculpting and highlighting with the added benefit of the Neo franchise. The silky and buildable powders blend effortlessly for a flawless finish that flatters every skin tone and face shape. An easy-to-use face palette with Sculpting Powders, two highlighters, limited-edition bronzer and a step-by-step guide so you can contour like a pro. Shop Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Book - The Art of Sculpting & Defining Volume III at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.