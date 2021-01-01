The Cool Mom Gnome Jewish Family Matching Happy Hanukkah T-Shirt

The Cool Mom Gnome Jewish Family Matching Happy Hanukkah tee is great birthday, Xmas gift for Jewish Mom, mother or women who loves gnome, show love & respect, proud of Jewish tradition & Jew Pride wear to holiday ugly jumper party in Dec Featuring Jewish gnome with jewish star & snowflake falling around tee is great new year gift for Mom, aunt, wife who is fan of gnome wear to celebrate Chanukah & Rosh Hashanah or when spin dreidel, eat challah bread, latkes or light the menorah. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem