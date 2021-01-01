The cute Bee says be Thankful, The Bee Tote Bag

The little cute kawaii Bee in Comic style advises you to be Thankful, or better, to BEE Thankful! A bee keeper is harvesting the honey from his bee hive. All his little workers are on the way to collect that honey from millions of flowers. Bees are necessary to fertilize the trees and flowers. Save the bees, plant flowers, buy the beekeepers honey. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.