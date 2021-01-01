The devil whispered in my ear, you're not strong enough to withstand the storm,I whispered in the devil's ear, never underestimate a woman who loves butterfly and was born in October, I am the storm. I Am The Storm Woman Loves butterfly Born In October The devil whispered in my ear you're not strong enough to withstand the storm tee, I whispered in the devil's ear woman love butterfly and born in October, never underestimate a woman who loves butterfly and was born in October Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem