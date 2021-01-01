The $5 a Meal College Vegetarian Cookbook: Good, Cheap Vegetarian Recipes for When You Need to Eat Nicole Cormier Author

300+ meat-free dishes for $5 or less!Tired of your dining hall's sorry excuse for a vegetarian meal? Can't afford to spend all your money on mediocre takeout? Well, now you can enjoy hundreds of delicious, meat-free dishes that will not only satisfy your cravings but your wallet, too!The $5 a Meal College Vegetarian Cookbook makes it easy to create satisfying vegetarian dishes you'll actually want to eat. Featuring simple instructions and more than 300 tasty recipes, this book provides you with a variety of meat-free meals that will keep you full throughout the day. Best of all, each dish will only cost you no more than $5, so you'll never have to worry about breaking the bank when you create soon-to-be favorites, such as:Potato poblano breakfast burritosAvocado and shiitake pot stickersHearty mexican taco saladQuinoa and hummus sandwich wrapEasy eggplant parmigianaChocolate mocha ice cream Whether you need an energy-boosting breakfast, a cram-session snack, or a date-night entree, you will get the most out of your meals--and budget--with The $5 a Meal College Vegetarian Cookbook.