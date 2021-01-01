The Easy Eating Diet Cookbook: 150 Fit Food Recipes for Real Life, to Get Leaner, Lighter and Healthier CPT PN2 Sean Barker Author

Are you fed up with fussing over food? Are you frustrated with failed attempts at healthy cooking and counting calories? Are you done with diets and restrictive meal plans?If so, put them down now and pick up this go-to guide to easy eating and cooking!Sean Barker, CPT, PN2, is here to help you, and as a husband, father of two, passionate foodie, fitness coach and author of the best-selling book The Easy Eating Diet, he confidently can.In this much anticipated follow-up book, The Easy Eating Diet Cookbook, Sean gives you 150 fit food recipes for real life, to get leaner, lighter and healthier. Along with his 25 years experience in the kitchen feeding himself and his family, he has coached a fitness family of thousands of successful clients in person and online. The Easy Eating Diet Cookbook serves up tried and true healthy and tasty recipes without all the food fuss.Bonuses include Carb Cheatsheets, Guides on Gluten, Super Smoothies, Emotional Eating, Food FODMAPS and many tasty tips and tricks in the kitchen that make healthy cooking faster and easier for you, whatever your goals and dietary preference. Plus get the TRUTH on the healthiest cooking oils to put in your kitchen and in your body.It's all boiled down in this go-to guide for fast, family-friendly meals that taste great and are great for you. The food frustration and diet dogma ends here.It's time to get the body you want, by cooking and eating the Easy Eating way!-Eliminate the Food Fuss. -Ditch the Decision Fatigue.-Embrace Freestyle Cooking.And enjoy delicious and nutritious food without complicated and time-consuming recipes.