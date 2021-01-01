The Easy Ketogenic Diet Cookbook: Low-Carb, High-Fat Recipes for Busy People on the Keto Diet Ernest Brewer Author

This is a book about Ketogenic Diet - How It Works, Menu and Ketogenic Diet Recipes. ( Including a picture for each recipe ) Your Customers Will Never Stop to Use This Awesome Cookbook!The ketogenic diet is a very low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet that shares many similarities with the Atkins and low-carb diets. It involves drastically reducing your carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat. This reduction in carbohydrates puts your body into a metabolic state called ketosis. When this happens, your body becomes incredibly efficient at burning fat for energy. It also turns fat into ketones in the liver, which can provide energy for the brain. Ketogenic diets can cause massive reductions in blood sugar and insulin levels. This, along with the increase in ketones, has numerous health benefits. Plus, the diet is so plentiful that you can lose weight without counting calories or tracking your food intake. One study found that people on a ketogenic diet lost 2.2 times more weight than those on a low-fat, calorie-restricted diet. Triglyceride and HDL cholesterol levels also improved. There are several reasons why a ketogenic diet is superior to a low-fat diet, including increased protein intake, which provides numerous benefits. This book will show you what you need to know about ketogenic diet, and especially how to help you lose weight through this diet, through an action plan that shows: - ketogenic diet how it works - ketogenic diet allowed foods - ketogenic diet menu - ketogenic diet recipes ◆Buy it NOW and let your customers get addicted to this amazing book◆