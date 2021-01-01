The Eat Fit Cookbook: Chef Inspired Recipes For The Home Molly Kimball RD LDN CSSD Author

Dietitian and food lover Molly Kimball and her Eat Fit team are revolutionizing restaurants throughout the foodie city of New Orleans! The Eat Fit team has collaborated with chefs and restaurateurs across Louisiana to create these flavorful meals, which are designed to fuel your strongest, healthiest life. Featuring more than 90 tasted and tested recipes from Eat Fit partner restaurants including classics like Baba Ganoush, Insalata Caprese, and Pickled Okra Giardiniera; healthy twists on favorites including Red Beans and Cauliflower Rice, and Shrimp Remoulade; and tasty new concoctions that are soon to become classics including Rustic Eat Fit King Cake, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, and Rosemary Garlic Biscuits. Many of the recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, utilize Swerve sweeteners to maintain a low glycemic index, or are fully vegetarian. One thing they all have in common--great flavor!