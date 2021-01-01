The Effortless Keto Air-Fryer Cookbook: Quick, Savory and Creative Keto Air-Fryer Recipes to Manage Your Diet with Meal Planning & Prepping David Gole

I bet you crave for simple, no-fuss air fryer recipes! That's why I decided to create the best air fryer cookbook with many delicious & easy meals, that you'll ever need to cook in your air fryer!Air fryers have become extremely popular in the last few years due to their ease of use, their speed, and the healthier foods they produce. Tired of waiting for your oven to heat up (not to mention your house, especially in summer)? What about soggy leftovers after reheating in the microwave? The air fryer has you covered! Almost any deep-fried or oven-baked dish can be made in an air fryer. Preparing your favorite keto dishes in record time with little cleanup has never been easier. Maria shows you how to do it all seamlessly, step by step. She gives you her best tips and tricks for success on the keto diet and offers up a wide variety of delicious dishes, from air fryer classics like onion rings and chicken wings to unexpected additions like cookies and even omelets. Keto Air Fryer will help you make quick and delicious meals, save time in the kitchen, and enjoy the family!This keto air fryer cookbook is aimed at helping you save time and efforts with no-fuss and effortless keto recipes that will turn your normal air fryer recipes into one-of-a-kind ketogenic recipes, ready to restore your health, lose weight and cook your dishes to perfection.Sample Recipes Include:Double-Dipped Mini Cinnamon BiscuitsBreakfast PizzaBacon-Wrapped Pickle PoppersCrispy Calamari RingsCaramelized BroccoliCrunchy Top Personal Mac 'n' CheeseMushroom and Swiss BurgersBBQ RibletsBuffalo Chicken LegsCoconut Shrimp with Spicy MayoNo-Corn DogsPumpkin Cheesecake Hand PiesGet the best keto air fryer recipes book and you will love it!