To be avoided at all costs: The elephant in the room! We may be sinking, but don't mention it, don't address it, ignore it, then nobody will notice it. So we can all go down together. Listen, the orchestra is still playing, it's not that bad. No need to mention the big pink elephant in the room! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.