Pack of 30, The Elixir Beauty MJ Korean Cosmetic Full Face Collagen Raspberry Essence Mask Pack Sheet for Vitality, Clarity, Mosturizing, Relaxing

The Elixir Beauty MJ Care Korean Beauty Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet Pack, Raspberry Essence MaskKorean black raspberry is rich in calcium and vitamins A and C and thus transforms lackluster skin into brighter and shiny skin tone. It moisturizes skin stressed from air pollution and give vitality. Furthermore, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and allantoin moisturize tough and lackluster skin for healthier and youthful skin.MJ Care essence mask is specially formulated cosmetics to make highly concentrated active ingredients penetrate into the skin so that makes your tired skin moistened, elastic, white and relieves you from the stress, used 3-4 times per week.Make your skin elastic, moisturized, clear and relaxed for all skin types and seasonsMain Ingredient: water, glycerin, butylene glycol, propylene glycol, aloe barbadensis leaf extract, portulaca oeracea extract, snail secretion filtrate, arginine, etcHow to Use:* Please tap two or three times before opening the pouch1. After cleaning, soothe your face with tonic water2. Apply the mask on the face, smooth the mask gently to ensure good contact with the skin3. Leave it for 15-20 minutes until the nutrients of the mask are absorbed into your skin4. If essence is left on your face after taking off the mask, tap your face for allowing the essence to be completely absorbed into your skin5. After removing the mask, nourishing is necessary. If you do make up base your face after taking off the maks, you can feel fresh all day long6. By using the mask 3-4 times per week, you can keep your skin always elastic and clearUse as Cold in Summer: Keep in the refrigerator as package itself to make it refreshedUse as Warm in Winter: Before use, give package soak about 2-3 minutes in 120-140 degrees Fahrenheit of water