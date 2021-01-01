The Emerald Ring - 8 - Also in: 6, 7, 5

The Emerald cut was first seen in the 1500s, but became uniquely popular during the Art Deco period of the 1920's-1930's. Garnering it's name from the gemstone, Emerald, this shape was typically used to cut the stone due to it's vulnerability and difficulty. The straight facets and table-top form allowed the cutter to polish the stone without it getting damaged. Today, this cut showcases the quality of the stone as it leaves no room for imperfections. With it's classic, elongated shape, this cut is universally flattering and glamorously timeless.