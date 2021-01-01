The Essential Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook: Amazingly Easy-to-Follow and Foolproof Recipes to Lose Weight Fast and Feel Years Younger Ebony Halton Author

Do you want to follow a ketogenic diet and lose weight but you don't have enough time? If yes, then this is the right book for you!In this cookbook you will find easy ketogenic low-carb recipes to prepare with your slow cooker!A slow cooker is easy to use and economical. It saves you time, energy, and even money. It requires minimal active preparation on your part. You simply have to dump the ingredients in the slow cooker and set it to do its job. You can leave it and attend to other essential tasks on hand. It also helps save money because it allows you to use cheaper cuts of meat. Slow cooking cheaper cuts results in tender and succulent meat that you can't get by frying or boiling.Whatever you are planning for dinner, you can find a recipe for it in this book. Soups, appetizers, desserts, and a wide range of low-carb meals are included. A slow cooker is also very useful for preparing ketogenic, low-carb recipes.This book covers:Introduction to the Ketogenic DietHow to Use the Slow Cooker, Tips, and TricksMeat RecipesVegetablesSeafood & Fish RecipesAppetizers & SnacksAnd much more!So, what are you waiting for? Don't waste your precious time on the stove.