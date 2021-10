What it is: A hydrating, lightweight foundation that provides skin with a luminous glow. Who it's for: Anyone with any skin type who wants medium coverage. What it does: Ultrafine pearl pigments reflect light and minimize shadows, while radiance magic pearl powder diffuses light and brightens skin and hyaluronic acid boosts hydration. How to use: Apply with a foundation brush for even application and an airbrushed finish. Set with loose powder if