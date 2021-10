Unique blend of complexion brightening pearls and high-definition pigments reflect light to erase shadows and wake up skin under the eyes. 3D film formers instantly smooth for a natural and even application. Oxygenating complex protects and revitalizes skin for a super natural look. Pigments don't settle or crease. Things to Know: Hydrates with hyaluronic acid. Medium to full, buildable coverage. Demi-satin finish. Fragrance free. Paraben free. Dermatologist tested.