Kevyn Aucoin The Etherealist Super Natural Concealer - Deep EC 09

Create a smooth surface and hide dark circles seamlessly with Kevyn Aucoin The Etherealist Super Natural Concealer. Infused with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, this brightening concealer delivers buildable coverage and a flawless satin finish.Key Ingredient:Hyaluronic Acid: hydrates and plumps your skin to fill in fine lines and wrinklesKey Benefits:This universal concealer provides the perfect natural satin finish and melts weightlessly onto the skin.3D film formers instantly smooth for a natural and even application.Oxygenating complex protects and revitalizes skin for a super natural look.Pigments don’t settle or crease.Deep EC 08 is a deep warm beige shade.