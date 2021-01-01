The Everything Macro Diet Cookbook: 300 Satisfying Recipes for Shedding Pounds and Gaining Lean Muscle Tina Haupert Author

Stop counting calories and transform your body while eating all the foods you love with The Everything Macro Diet Cookbook! You can finally stop counting calories and start eating foods that bring you joy! With the macro diet, no food is off limits. You can eat just about anything, just in specific portion sizes and still lose weight and gain lean muscle. The Everything Macro Diet Cookbook is an introduction to this flexible diet that can help anyone lose weight without having to avoid your favorite foods that may contain fats or carbs. Based on the simple formula that balances the daily intake of protein, fat, and carbohydrates, the macro diet is gaining in popularity as people discover they can shed pounds without feeling deprived. The Everything Macro Diet Cookbook not only includes an introduction to the diet that is changing lives, but also 300 recipes for every meal and sample meal plans to make shopping and meal prep easier than ever! This book gives you all you need to transform your body while eating what you love!