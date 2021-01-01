The Exorcist What An Excellent Day T-Shirt

The Exorcist What An Excellent Day is 100% authentic, officially licensed The Exorcist apparel, that comes in t-shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt and zip hoodie styles! The Exorcist, considered by some to be the greatest horror movie ever made, has terrified audiences since 1973. 12-year-old Regan MacNeil is possessed by an ancient demon and the Catholic rites of exorcism are performed in an epic battle against evil. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem