TAN-LUXE - The Face Anti-age Rejuvenating Self-tan Drops - Medium/dark, 30ml

TAN-LUXE's 'The Face Anti-Age' serum works overtime to give you a flawless, sun-kissed complexion. Enriched with Raspberry Seed Oil, Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, this formula bronzes while deeply nourishing your skin to improve texture and tone. It's packed with a Tri-Collagen Booster that restores dullness and improves firmness, too. Mix a few drops with your favorite moisturizer to maintain a healthy glow. - 'Medium/Dark' is suitable for olive-toned complexions that tan easily in the sun - Free from fragrances, parabens, mineral oils, chemicals and sulfates - 'Triple Tan Technology' is a unique blend of naturally derived DHAs formulated at a low pH of 4.5 and reacts with your amino acids to deliver a natural-looking glow - Triple-Tan Technology gradually develops a natural-looking tan