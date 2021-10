A Fairytale come to life! Dramatic and over the top (just how we like it) with a long train of lush pink roses. We can\'t even list everything you could do in this dress. some ideas; 1. Time travel to Pemberley and seduce Mr. Darcy in his hall of statues. 2. Host a week-long party in the garden of Versailles with fireworks, swans and endless cake. 3. Paired with sparkling heels, take a train trip across the country and write love letters to people you meet along the way. You choose.