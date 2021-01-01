From maison amory

The Fairytale Gown - Candied Roses - M - Also in: 4X, XS, 1X, XXS, XL, 2X, L, S, 3X, 5X

$375.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

A magenta dream come true. a stunning gown with a long romantic train.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com