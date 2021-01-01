M.M.LaFleur The Felisa 3.0 Dress

Wondering about WonderTex? We recently renamed this best-selling fabric to capture all its wonderful qualities (machine-washability, wrinkle resistance, high stretch.). It's the same amazing fabric, finally with the glitzy new name it deserves. This piece has been treated with Polygiene®, an anti-odor finish. The fabric won't hold smells, so you can wear your piece multiple times before tossing it in the washing machine. Learn more about Polygiene® here. This crisp take on the wrap dress features elegant cap sleeves, roomy pockets, a crossover V-neck, a belted waist, and curved seams that flatter the body. Crafted from a wrinkle-resistant fabric that balances structure with stretch, the Felisa makes a statement without having to shout. Model is 5'11" and wearing a size 4, which falls approximately 37 1/4" from shoulder to hem. Machine wash cold. No bleach. Low iron. No tumble dry. Dry cleanable.