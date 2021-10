The Freya is a super high rise full coverage, badass style inspired by va-voom vintage lingerie. This style back by demand after making some necessary design updates, and this little gem is now better than ever! We\'ve kept that gorgeous high rise, the great coverage and those amazing mesh sides, but the fit and protection has been refreshed. The Freya will be your go-to style that feels like a hug on those crampy days. And now it comes in black AND leopard mesh! Medium Protection: Great on its own for medium to light days or mid to end of cycle. Can also be used as back up for other menstrual products on heavy days for added protection. Heavy Protection: The bamboo fleece pad in our Heavy protection pairs hold up to 45ml of liquid so you can feel confident and protected. Both Medium and Heavy options have a leak-proof layer which runs front to back all the way to the waistband on both sides, making both options good for sleeping. Note: Each pair of Revol underwear is hand-made in Vancouver Canada.