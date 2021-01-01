Tularosa Green The Gaia Zip Up Hoodie in Yellow. - size L (also in S, XS, XXS, M, XL) Tularosa Green The Gaia Zip Up Hoodie in Yellow. - size L (also in S, XS, XXS, M, XL) Tularosa introduces the Green Collection, a line of t-shirts and loungewear that were holistically designed to keep you and the environment in mind. Created in an effort to minimize environmental impact by using only recycled and organic yarns, the collection uses dyes that are natural and chemical free.Â . 100% organic cotton. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Front zipper closure. Drawstring hood. Side slant pockets. Item not sold as a set. TULA-WK545. ACK190 U21. Tularosa, the new LA-based label, is a refined vintage-inspired collection of romantic dresses, textural jackets, and embroidered tops designed for the wild at heart.