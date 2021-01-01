Tory Burch The Gemini Double T-Link Two-Hand Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch

From the Gemini Collection. Tory Burch's double t-link 18mm watch features a white mother-of-pearl dial with gold-tone indexes, two-hand movement and double t-link gold-tone stainless steel bracelet with white mother-of-pearl center links. Quartz movement Crown with rolling mechanism Smooth bezel Quartz crystal White dial with bar hour markers, two hand movement and double t-link goldtone stainless steel Deployment buckle Imported FEATURES Water resistant to 3 ATM SIZE Stainless steel bracelet, 18mm (0.71") Stainless steel square case, 22mm (0.87") ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Fine Jewelry - Fashion Watches > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch. Color: Gold.