If you're interested in Kandahar Giant folklore, forbidden history, and pre-flood legends, then this Genesis 6 Biblical Giants design is for you! A perfect comic book or graphic novel book cover style artwork for anyone who loves Annunaki, Nephilim, Rephaim, Fallen Angels, Biblical giants, or pre-diluvian lore. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.