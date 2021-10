The UFC Glove t-shirt is built for all day comfort and style. Constructed with a crew neck, short sleeves, a straight hemline, and a fighters glove emblazoned with the UFC logo. People will know you're all about the octagon. 100% Cotton Machine Wash, Tumble Dry Imported Measurements: Length: 30 in Chest Measurement: 40 in Sleeve Length: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.