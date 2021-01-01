Dr. Barbara Sturm The Glow Kit in Beauty: NA. Dr. Barbara Sturm The Glow Kit in Beauty: NA. Treat your skin to The Glow Kit and experience Dr. Barbara Sturm's globally sought-after complexion results. This 7-step, ingredient science-based skincare routine revitalizes dullness, promotes skin health, and gives your complexion Dr. Sturm's coveted glow.Cleanser: Optimally prepares the skin for the application of active, anti-aging ingredients, leaving skin feeling balanced and hydrated.Facial Scrub: Vitamin A and Purslane promote skin rejuvenation and refine texture, while precious Silk Extracts supply the skin with intensive moisture.Face Mask: Features extracts of Aloe Vera and Chamomile to calm and promote healthy skin, leaving skin smoother-looking, softer, and more moisturized.Hyaluronic Serum: Improves skin health and reduces the formation of wrinkles caused by dehydration. It soothes and calms while replacing the skin's moisture reservoirs using Dr. Sturm's proprietary formulation of high concentration, long- and short-chain molecularly weighted Hyaluronic Acid.Face Cream: Provides protection against aging while nourishing the skin and restoring its appearance of vitality and youthfulness.Anti-Aging Primer: Reduces the appearance of pores and wrinkles. Hyaluronic Acid provides an intense moisture boost, creating a flawless foundation for your makeup.Glow Drops: Formulated with potent anti-aging compounds to perfect skin quality by providing deep hydration, fundamental nourishment and pore refinement. Optical pigments deliver an instant, luminous effect for a more radiant complexion.Includes: Travel Cleanser (50 ml), Travel Facial Scrub (20 ml), Travel Face Mask (20 ml), Mini Hyaluronic Serum (10 ml), Travel Face Cream (20 ml), Mini Glow Drops (10 ml), Travel Anti-Aging Primer (20 ml) and a chic, re-usable velvet travel bag that is part of Dr. Sturm's migration to sustainable packaging. Suitable for all skin types. Cruelty-free. Free of Parabens, Formaldehydes, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, SLS & SLES, Synthetic Fragrance, Triclocarban and Triclosan. Set of 7. DRBR-WU57. SET-50-37. World-recognized for non-surgical anti-aging treatments and rejuvenation of the skin matrix, Dr. Barbara Sturm translated her orthopedic research and practice into revolutionary advances in aesthetic medicine. Dr. Sturm's range was created for those who have always wanted an uncomplicated yet highly effective skincare regimen that hydrates, protects and regenerates the skin. The line is a synergy of unique and innovative active ingredients combined with potent natural extracts, offering the best from aesthetic medicine and nature, made in Germany.