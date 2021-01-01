The Goddess Eris The Tower Tarot Card Wiccan Pagan Witch Tote Bag

This wicca design features our interpretation of the Apple of Discord in the Major Arcana tarot card, The Tower. Eris, the Greek mythology goddess of chaos, drops a golden apple leading to a war between the Spartans & Trojans known as the Trojan War As the tower crumbles, one soldier from each side leaps from the building amidst the chaos. The flaming arrows represent the ten branches of the tree of life and the twelve zodiac signs. If you enjoy tarot, witchcraft & wicca, you will surely love this! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.