The Good Patch The Good Cycle 4 Pack in Beauty: NA. Kick PMS to the curb. The Good Patch Her are transdermal patches infused with Black Cohosh, a natural remedy to treat hormone-related discomfort, and Menthol to promote the relief of cramps, aches, and pains. Discreet under clothing, these state-of-the-art transdermal patches optimize the reception of plant extracts into the body for maximum results.. Suitable for all skin types. Formulated with Black Cohosh and Menthol to alleviate PMS-related symptoms. Free of Latex, Allergan, Parabens, Sulfates, GMOs, Gluten, Synthetic Fragrance and Artificial Color. Vegan and cruelty-free. Set of 4. Place patch on any venous area of the skin for maximum effect. Leave for up to 12 hours. TGOO-WU3. TGPC . Formally launching in late 2018, The Good Patch is revolutionizing the wellness industry with an array of elite hemp-infused and plant based transdermal patches. It's a simple, effective way to relieve life's aches and pains. The Good Patch is a unique player in the health industry. Their products combine quality hemp with tried and true natural ingredients for an innovative, powerful way to feel better.