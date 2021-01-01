M.M.LaFleur The Gosia 2.0 Dress-Soft Wave

This piece has been treated with Polygiene®, an anti-odor finish. The fabric won't hold smells, so you can wear your piece multiple times before tossing it in the washing machine. Learn more about Polygiene® here. Crafted from a machine-washable, subtly-textured Japanese fabric, the Gosia drapes beautifully through the torso and feels silky-soft to the touch. The front panel features hidden buttons all the way down, keeping the closure secure but allowing the dress to move with you through the day. A built-in sash wraps twice around the waist to create definition, and long sleeves provide full coverage through the arms. Model is 5'11" and wearing a size 4, which falls approximately 42 3/4" from shoulder to hem. Machine wash cold. No bleach. Hang dry. Cool iron if needed. Dry cleanable.