Starskin The Gold Hand Mask

WHAT IT IS The Gold Mask foil gloves contain two layers - an inner layer soaked in a Bulgarian rose based formula enriched with pure shea butter and rose hip oil, and an outer protective foil layer which creates an intense warming effect to maximize absorption. Revitalize, smooth, and nourish even the roughest hands and cuticles. 2.03 oz. Imported. WHAT IT DOES The self-warming double-layer technology locks in natural body heat to maximize ingredient absorption. The non-water based formulas have a base of botanical extracts and higher concentrations of vitamins and antioxidants to intensify its benefits and unlike most water based skincare products, prevent the formulation from diluting and losing efficacy. Contains Bulgarian Rose water (83%), known for its intensely nourishing, hydrating, and restorative skin benefits.\ HOW TO USE IT Wash hands and towel dry. Remove gloves from sachet and seperate along the pre-cut line. Slide hands between the serum infused felt inner layers. Use stickers to close gloves securely. This will stimulate the warming effect for maximum results. Leave on for 15 min. Remove and discard. Gently massage in remaining serum. Do not rinse. INGREDIENTS Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Glycerin, C18-21 Alkane, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Beta-Glucan, Castanea Crenata (Chestnut) Shell Extract, Chenopodium Album Flower Extract, Plantago Asiatica Extract, Rehmannia Glutinosa Root Extract, Meteorite Extract, Allantoin, Cetearyl Olivate, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sorbitan Olivate, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sorbitan Olivate, Sorbitan Stearate, Stearic Acid, Xylitol, Panthenol, Glyceryl Glucoside, Glyceryl Stearate, Palmitic Acid, Zeolite, Sodium Phytate, Myristic Acid, Sodium Acetate, Polysorbate 60, Glucose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Fragrance, Hydroxyacetophenone, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Water, 1,2-Hexanediol, Trehalose, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 80.