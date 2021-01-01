The Handmade Soap Co. Lemongrass & Cedarwood Shower Gel

Lemongrass & Cedarwood Shower Gel - Rehydrate and revive your skin with The Handmade Soap Co.'s certified natural Lemongrass & Cedarwood Shower Gel. Benefits Fresh, citrussy lemongrass is balanced with earthy and aromatic cedarwood to deliver sunshine in a bottle - in your shower! Delicately-fragranced with lemongrass and cedarwood, and brimming with essential oils, this gentle, cleansing shower gel lathers easily, making skin feel silky soft and appreciated Suitable for all skin types Features Free from parabens, SLS, petrochemicals & other synthetics Vegan friendly No single-use plastic, this bottle is made from 100% recycled materials The box is made from FSC Certified sustainable card from managed forests - Lemongrass & Cedarwood Shower Gel