The happiness of your life... - Marcus Aurelius Stoic Quote T-Shirt

The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts. - Marcus Aurelius stoic philosophy quote. Stoicism, stoic approach to life, ancient wisdom, mindfulness, living in the present, control of your thoughts. Great gift for philosophy enthusiasts, teachers and students. As well as western literature, culture and civilization enthusiasts. The phrase signifies the belief that all life events are good or at least necessary. Stoicism, Epictetus, stoic way of life. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem