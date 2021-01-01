From m.m.lafleur
M.M.LaFleur The Harlem 1.0 Skirt
Crafted with tons of stretch, this luxurious knit skirt pulls on easily and conforms to your curves. The long pencil shape is sophisticated, and the fold-over waist makes this style as comfortable as it is flattering. Model is 5'8" and wearing a size S, which falls approximately 29" from center-front waist band to hem. Note: We're pleased to report that after extensive testing, we have deemed this piece hand-washable with the Laundress Delicate Wash! Because we printed the care labels before this additional testing, the tag on your garment will say that it should only be dry cleaned-you can disregard this. If you have any questions about how best to care for your garments, please reach out to us at bonjour@mmlafleur.com. To give your knits a long lasting life, please make sure to fold your pieces rather than putting them on a hanger.