Inspired by the vintage travel accessory, The Hatter handbag offers a playful alternative to a crossbody bag. The circular frame evokes nostalgia. The shiny polished zip closure adds a modern touch and practicality. The combination of top handle and cross-body strap adds versatility and the beautifully finished interior underscores the luxurious tone. Expertly crafted in shiny croc embossed leather, smooth polished leather or chalky embossed lizard.