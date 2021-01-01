The Healthy Gut Cookbook: Boost Your Immune System and Restore Digestive Health Lindsay Boyers Author

Healthy Gut, Happier You Your gut contains about 100 trillion microorganisms, including about 400 different species of bacteria. The complex ways in which these organisms interact can play a very large role in how the average person feels. An unhealthy gut can manifest itself in many different ways, from heartburn and constipation to irritable bowel syndrome and possibly even autoimmune diseases. In The Healthy Gut Cookbook, you will discover common-sense ways to avoid many modern habits—from consuming too much sugar and processed foods—that can lead to an unbalanced gut. You’ll also enjoy 150 convenient, delicious, and wholesome dishes, including: Butternut Squash ChowderGrilled Lemon SalmanSweet Chicken CurryFluffy Coconut Pancakes This informative, illustrated guide can help put you on the path to a healthier gut, and also a healthier you.