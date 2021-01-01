The Taylor Stitch The Heavy Bag Tee is garment dyed and washed for a soft lived in look and feel, you'll love to wear. Crew neckline with short sleeve construction. Fully taped shoulder seam and single chest pocket. Tailored fit, please size up for a looser fit. Polyblend for soft and comfy feel. 52% up-cycled cotton, 48% recycled polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size LG (42). Please note that measurements may vary by size.