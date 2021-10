The henn bottoms: named after my henn sisters, my ultimate hype men. Aaronevy wouldn't be complete without a signature henn look. The henn bottoms are a classic tie string bikini with a v construction on both the front and back. You can tie them mid hip for a fuller look in the back, or tie them high on the waist for a cheeky look (of course thats my favorite). Models: Holly (First Model) M & Mary (Second Model) S All sets come with a matching Nikki scrunchie, they are just as darling as she is.